CRAVITY to perform debut title track 'Break All The Rules' for the 1st time ever on this week's 'Weekly Idol'

Starship Entertainment's rookie boy group CRAVITY is making their 'Weekly Idol' debut this week!

On the upcoming April 15 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Weekly Idol', CRAVITY will be making their TV variety debut as a full group, also performing their debut title track "Break All The Rules" for the first time ever on a major broadcast!

Not only that, but CRAVITY will be giving a shoutout to their sunbae group MONSTA X by delivering a powerful cover performance of "DRAMARAMA".

Meanwhile, CRAVITY's debut album 'Cravity Season 1. [Hideout: Remember Who We Are]' is set for release in less than 24 hours, on April 14 at 6 PM KST!

