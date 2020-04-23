ASTRO & Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha travel in khaki in 'Gateway' teaser images

ASTRO have dropped more teaser images for 'Gateway'!
In the latest 'Time Traveler' concept teasers, the group takes on gorgeous themes in khaki and light blue. Moonbin, Rocky, and Sanha also follow up Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, and MJ's teasers.
ASTRO's mini album 'Gateway' drops on May 4 KST, and as previously reported, they'll be returning with all 6 members.
Take a look at ASTRO's latest teasers below!
