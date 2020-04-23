Song Seung Hun spotted filming for 'I Live Alone'

Song Seung Hun was spotted filming for MBC's 'I Live Alone'.



According to reports, Song Seung Hun will be featuring on this week's episode of 'I Live Alone'. The top actor was the talk of the town after being spotted on Jeju Island, and he was seen taking some time to see the beautiful sights of the island as well as fish. He's also said to have surprised passersby with his unexpectedly clumsy behavior when he broke things or couldn't figure out how to turn on a TV.



When asked about the secret to his handsome looks, the actor reportedly responded, "No smoking."



Song Seung Hun's episode of 'I Live Alone' airs on April 24 at 11:10PM KST.



