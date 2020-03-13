Wonder Girls's Lim to appear as a couple on MBC's 'Real Love Story' with her non-celebrity boyfriend

According to media reports on March 14, Wonder Girls member Lim will be making an appearance on MBC's new romance variety program 'Real Love Story'!

Lim will be sharing her personal love story alongside her non-celebrity boyfriend, whom she has been dating for the past 7 years! What's more is that this is the first time ever that Lim has decided to go public with her relationship in 7 years.

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Real Love Story' shares stories of real celebrity couples, while also discussing topics like marriage, balancing relationships with careers, etc. The show is hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon, Heo Jae, Jeon So Mi, and VIXX's Ravi.

