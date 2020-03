Red Velvet's Joy captivated viewers with her confidence and maturity, modeling 'eSpoir's latest foundation and base cushion set!

For the upcoming spring season, 'eSpoir' will be introducing a brand new 'Pro Tailor Foundation Be Silk' and 'Pro Tailor Be Silk Cushion' set - boasting a silky matte texture as well as lasting, 24-coverage.



Watch how Joy's skin glows flawlessly in her 'eSpoir' CF, above!