'W Korea' reveals unseen cuts of IU's recent 'eco-friendly' shoot

View this post on Instagram

#W_exclusive 더블유 4월호를 함께한 아이유. 이번 커버 화보를 위해 다채로운 매력을 드러내며 열심히 촬영에 임해주었죠. 그 덕에 어떤 컷을 고를지 고심하며 미처 화보에 싣지 못한, A컷 못지 않은 B컷들. 이를 소환해 더블유 웹사이트(www.wkorea.com)에 공개합니다. 인스타그램에 공개하지 않은 나머지 컷들을 비롯해 아이유와 나눈 솔직담백한 인터뷰, 그리고 커버 화보 풀 스토리도 더블유 홈페이지에서 만나보세요. @wkorea #editor_pyk - The B cut, which was not included in the pictorial, will be released on www.wkorea.com. Check out the rest of the photos, interview, and full-story photo shoots on the website. - #WKorea #Bcut #CoverStory #AprilIssue #IU #Gucci #IUxGucci #아이유 #구찌 #화보 #B컷공개