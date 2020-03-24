'W Korea' has revealed unseen cuts of IU's recent 'eco-friendly' shoot.
The singer-songwriter and actress graced the cover of 'W Korea's April issue, which covered global environmental consciousness. The magazine has now revealed the cuts that didn't make the final pictorial in which IU takes on a completely different vibe than the 'eco-friendly' concept.
Take a look at IU's B-cuts below!
'W Korea' reveals unseen cuts of IU's recent 'eco-friendly' shoot
