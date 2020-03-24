5

Posted by germainej

'W Korea' reveals unseen cuts of IU's recent 'eco-friendly' shoot

'W Korea' has revealed unseen cuts of IU's recent 'eco-friendly' shoot.

The singer-songwriter and actress graced the cover of 'W Korea's April issue, which covered global environmental consciousness. The magazine has now revealed the cuts that didn't make the final pictorial in which IU takes on a completely different vibe than the 'eco-friendly' concept.

Take a look at IU's B-cuts below!

#W_exclusive 더블유 4월호를 함께한 아이유. 이번 커버 화보를 위해 다채로운 매력을 드러내며 열심히 촬영에 임해주었죠. 그 덕에 어떤 컷을 고를지 고심하며 미처 화보에 싣지 못한, A컷 못지 않은 B컷들. 이를 소환해 더블유 웹사이트(www.wkorea.com)에 공개합니다. 인스타그램에 공개하지 않은 나머지 컷들을 비롯해 아이유와 나눈 솔직담백한 인터뷰, 그리고 커버 화보 풀 스토리도 더블유 홈페이지에서 만나보세요. @wkorea #editor_pyk - The B cut, which was not included in the pictorial, will be released on www.wkorea.com. Check out the rest of the photos, interview, and full-story photo shoots on the website. - #WKorea #Bcut #CoverStory #AprilIssue #IU #Gucci #IUxGucci #아이유 #구찌 #화보 #B컷공개

A post shared by W Korea (@wkorea) on

