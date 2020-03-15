IU graces the eco-friendly front pages of 'W Korea'

IU has graced the front pages of 'W Korea'.

For the magazine's April 2020 issue, IU has posed for a stunning pictorial with a theme that supports global environmental consciousness. In the cover pages, IU perfectly flaunts earth tones and cool blue shades that remind viewers of a forest and the deep ocean.





Along with the photoshoot, 'W Korea' promises an issue that talks of the eco-friendly campaigns that many fashion houses around the world are supporting. Furthermore, the magazine will include a story that features Uhm Jung Hwa and Sik-K in Paris, as well as BLACKPINK's Rose, actor Song Kang Ho, Lee Sung Kyung, and more.

What do you think of this fashion concept?