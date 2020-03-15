13

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU graces the eco-friendly front pages of 'W Korea'

AKP STAFF

IU has graced the front pages of 'W Korea'.

For the magazine's April 2020 issue, IU has posed for a stunning pictorial with a theme that supports global environmental consciousness. In the cover pages, IU perfectly flaunts earth tones and cool blue shades that remind viewers of a forest and the deep ocean. 



Along with the photoshoot, 'W Korea' promises an issue that talks of the eco-friendly campaigns that many fashion houses around the world are supporting. Furthermore, the magazine will include a story that features Uhm Jung Hwa and Sik-K in Paris, as well as BLACKPINK's Rose, actor Song Kang Ho, Lee Sung Kyung, and more. 

What do you think of this fashion concept?

  1. IU
1 1,379 Share 93% Upvoted

0

PeachZeze24 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Im in loving with the green look so much. Its mature and suits her
I hope she continues with these type of clothes

Share
ITZY
ITZY's 'WANNABE' hits 50 million on YouTube
23 hours ago   9   3,297
ITZY
ITZY releases "Nobody like you" music video
11 hours ago   1   1,913

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND