Vietnamese group SGO48 criticized for plagiarizing IZ*ONE's "Bloom" photos

SGO48, a Vietnamese group and the sixth international sister group of AKB48, has been criticized for plagiarizing the concept of IZ*ONE.

IZ*ONE released their newest album 'BLOOM*IZ' last month and the newest concept photos for SGO48 are uncannily similar.

The photoshoot was not only accused of a lack of creativity by plagiarism, but the makeup and presentation of the SGO48 members also caused controversy. Many people believe that the makeup, outfits, poses, and details were lacking tremendously in comparison. Along with that, the members' lacked the ability to properly express themselves with emotion. Some Kpop fans stated that SGO48 is a cheap imitation that's "cosplaying IZ*ONE."



Fans are asking SGO48's company for an explanation.

Do you think it's plagiarism?

