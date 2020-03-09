40

Vietnamese group SGO48 criticized for plagiarizing IZ*ONE's "Bloom" photos

SGO48, a Vietnamese group and the sixth international sister group of AKB48, has been criticized for plagiarizing the concept of IZ*ONE

IZ*ONE released their newest album 'BLOOM*IZ' last month and the newest concept photos for SGO48 are uncannily similar.

The photoshoot was not only accused of a lack of creativity by plagiarism, but the makeup and presentation of the SGO48 members also caused controversy. Many people believe that the makeup, outfits, poses, and details were lacking tremendously in comparison. Along with that, the members' lacked the ability to properly express themselves with emotion. Some Kpop fans stated that SGO48 is a cheap imitation that's "cosplaying IZ*ONE."

Fans are asking SGO48's company for an explanation.

Do you think it's plagiarism?

55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

SGO48 is a sister group to AKB48. Isn't IZ*ONE considered a sister group too? What's to say the same people weren't involved in both shoots? Also I would shout too much about them not being able to convey emotion. Both groups look expressionless.

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

We shouldn't hate groups for doing similar stuff. This same thing happened when Everglow's sound was similar to Blackpink's. Blackpink doesn't own that style of music just like IZ*one doesn't own this style of picturing. Spread love not hate.

