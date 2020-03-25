Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault case forwarded to prosecution

On March 25, Gangnam police forwarded veteran singer Kim Gun Mo's sexual assault case to prosecution, approximately 108 days after a woman in her thirties 'A' filed the criminal report.

Back in December of 2019, 'A' filed a report against Kim Gun Mo by claiming that the singer sexually assaulted her at an adult entertainment establishment in Gangnam in 2016. Kim Gun Mo then filed a lawsuit against 'A', claiming total innocence.

As of March 25, Gangnam police have forwarded the sexual assault case to prosecution with the recommendation of "indictment". Based on the Gangnam police's recommendation, it seems that investigators are suspecting Kim Gun Mo guilty of 'A's charges.

