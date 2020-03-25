1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

EXID's LE leaves Banana Culture

On March 25, EXID's LE relayed through her Instagram that she has decided to terminate her contract with her label, Banana Culture

LE wrote, "Hello. This is LE. After some discussion, I have come to a settlement with Banana Culture to terminate my contract. I will greet you soon with a good image and good music, so please send your encouragements toward my new beginning. Thank you." 

LE marks the final member of EXID to leave Banana Culture, the group's debut label. It seems that all of the EXID members will now pursue solo careers and activities in a variety of fields, whether it be in acting, varieties, or music. 

