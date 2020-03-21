15

1

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Actress Moon Ga Young and singer Baek Ye Rin urge netizens to sign a petition to reveal the identity of the 'Nth room' users

AKP STAFF

Actress Moon Ga Young and singer Baek Ye Rin urged netizens to sign a petition to reveal the identity of the 'Nth room' users.

On March 20, Moon Ga Young posted a screenshot of the online petition to reveal the identity of the nth room users on her Instastory. Baek Ye Rin followed and also posted the screenshot on her Instastory on March 21, urging netizens to sign the petition.  

'Nth room' is a series of Telegram chat rooms that share illegal porn and violent videos exploiting women in exchange for money. The criminals created chat rooms, each holding hostage of the victims' personal information to make victims do whatever they or the users wanted. Users have to pay in order to access the chat room. Most orders were gruesomely sexual and violent, such as putting a pair of scissors in the vagina. Out of 74 victims, 16 were underage. 

The creator of the original 'Nth room' is unknown and still at large, however, one of the main criminals under the username “Baksa”, a Korean man in his twenties, was captured by the police on March 19. Many are demanding the police to reveal his face and punish him harshly, and petitioning to reveal the identity of the users as well. 

  1. Moon Ga Young
  2. Baek Ye Rin
2 12,143 Share 94% Upvoted

7

Murder_Fucker427 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Not again.. why there are so many sick persons?

I agree, they must reveal the identity of these users..
AKP please add link to the petition.. maybe some people here will be interested in sign this petition...

Share

2

nina97x876 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

That just makes me sick to my stomach. Expose them all. They should not living freely under anonymity. Not only the creators but also find and expose the chatroom viewers.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Girls
Jessica surprises fans with Frozen cover
2 hours ago   11   3,910
Girls
Jessica surprises fans with Frozen cover
2 hours ago   11   3,910
Girls
Jessica surprises fans with Frozen cover
2 hours ago   11   3,910
Nizi Project - full episode 9 released
18 hours ago   0   2,112

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND