American entertainer Tyler expresses anger over high healthcare costs in the United States in midst of Coronavirus outbreak

American entertainer Tyler expressed his anger over the high healthcare fees in the United States given the current Coronavirus outbreak.

Tyler appeared on the March 23rd episode of '7.7 Billion Dollar Love' where the hosts and panelists discussed a variety of topics. When asked about the cost of Coronavirus tests in the United States, Tyler replied: "It's hard to explain but our medical care varies from state to state. It may be different depending on where you live, but there was a lack of kits so it was hard to proceed at the beginning of the outbreak. I heard that it can cost up to 4 million KRW (~3200 USD)."

Korea enjoys universal healthcare and very low healthcare fees. Netizens have been commenting on the American healthcare system, saying:





"America's trying to copy us and we're stupidly trying to copy them."

"If there's one thing our country should be proud of, it's our healthcare system."

"There really are no politicians in the wolrd looking out for their citizens."

