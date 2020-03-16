ONF to delay scheduled 'Go Live' European tour due to coronavirus

ONF's European tour, which was originally scheduled for this April, will be postponed to November.





According to their agency WM Entertainment, the 'Go Live' European tour will now be held from November 28 to December 4 and will stop in France, Bulgaria, and Switzerland. Originally, it was supposed to run from April 4 through April 11.



"In the face of the situation where coronavirus is spreading globally, we have changed the schedule to prevent further damage," the agency explained.



Meanwhile, ONF previously also delayed the Latin American leg of the same tour.