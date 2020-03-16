5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

EXO's Kai shines on the cover of 'Elle'

EXO's Kai graced the cover of the April issue of 'Elle' Korea. 

Kai showed off his charm, captivating the staff during the photo shoot. During his interview, he shared the reason behind his many style experiments. "It is hard to embody set concepts or themes but the challenging part makes it more enjoyable. I can try out different and unique styles that I would otherwise never wear, thanks to the set theme."

He also showed his affection for his family. He shared, "I learned a lot from my mom and my sister. My family is my mentor in my life."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!

niathepea48 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

very sexy

1234xyz2,173 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

😍😍😍😍

