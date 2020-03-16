EXO's Kai shines on the cover of 'Elle'

EXO's Kai graced the cover of the April issue of 'Elle' Korea.



Kai showed off his charm, captivating the staff during the photo shoot. During his interview, he shared the reason behind his many style experiments. "It is hard to embody set concepts or themes but the challenging part makes it more enjoyable. I can try out different and unique styles that I would otherwise never wear, thanks to the set theme."

He also showed his affection for his family. He shared, "I learned a lot from my mom and my sister. My family is my mentor in my life."

Check out the rest of the pictures below!