EXO's Suho revealed to have participated in the lyrics for his solo debut title track, 'Let's Love'

SM Entertainment has revealed more information about EXO leader Suho's solo debut mini album!

Suho's 1st mini album, titled 'Self-Portrait', is set for release this coming March 30 at 6 PM KST. The mini album contains a total of 6 new tracks, including title song "Let's Love"!

Fans will immediately recognize the title of Suho's debut track as EXO's signature cheer phrase. The title "Let's Love" represents Suho's identity as the loving leader of EXO, as the lyrics of the track also contain a message of love for those around us. An emotional modern rock genre, Suho participated in writing the song lyrics himself.



Meanwhile, fans can look forward to even more teasers for Suho's solo debut throughout this week and next, up until his full mini album release on March 30.