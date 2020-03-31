41

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizen's debate which fandom is the most mentally tough

A post rising in popularity on an online community forum has netizens debating which idol fandom has the toughest mentality.

With the rise of scandals, dating reveals, and more, many K-pop fans find it mentally tough to stand by their favorite artists. Because of this, a user asked nate pann members, "which fandom do you think is the mentally toughest?" The post has brought about much discussion and EXO-L's were noticeably mentioned frequently given Chen's recent marriage and pregnancy proposal. 

Netizen comments read: 


"Definitely EXO-L's. Especially after the Chen news..."

"3 dating scandals, 3 members leaving the group, 1 marriage and premarital pregnancy news. No fandom suffered like EXO-L. For reference, I'm EXO-L and mentally tough."

"I thought maybe people would say VIPs but I have to agree... EXO-L's..."

"Being in any fandom sucks in general."

"ARMYs are powerful and EXO-L's must be like a family."

What do you think? 

countryfried180 pts 1 hour ago 4
1 hour ago

Kara/f(x)/Shawols/Cassies/ELFS/VIPs be like, "Are we a joke to you?"

As a Shawol...you can't compare the mental despair of hearing the death of your idol...dating? Psh...leaving the group? Pfft...


Don't get me wrong...leaving the group can be devastating but nothing compares when they're permanently gone and can only rely on their old videos to see them sing and smile...

zkzsks348 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Dating scandals.. Marriage news.. Pregnancy.. these things do not require mental strength.. It all requires is a lil maturity and acceptance that u r fan of ur favs skill and ability not personal life.. I feel those fandoms where they lost their idols or favs to the brutality of neitizens require a lot of mental strength!! Anyways this fandom thingy is too complected!!

