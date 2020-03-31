Netizen's debate which fandom is the most mentally tough

A post rising in popularity on an online community forum has netizens debating which idol fandom has the toughest mentality.

With the rise of scandals, dating reveals, and more, many K-pop fans find it mentally tough to stand by their favorite artists. Because of this, a user asked nate pann members, "which fandom do you think is the mentally toughest?" The post has brought about much discussion and EXO-L's were noticeably mentioned frequently given Chen's recent marriage and pregnancy proposal.

Netizen comments read:





"Definitely EXO-L's. Especially after the Chen news..."

"3 dating scandals, 3 members leaving the group, 1 marriage and premarital pregnancy news. No fandom suffered like EXO-L. For reference, I'm EXO-L and mentally tough."



"I thought maybe people would say VIPs but I have to agree... EXO-L's..."

"Being in any fandom sucks in general."

"ARMYs are powerful and EXO-L's must be like a family."

What do you think?

