TVXQ's Changmin is here and ready to slay.

The veteran idol's second sultry mood sampler for his first debut album 'Chocolate' doesn't reveal a whole lot, but it definitely gives off a cool cinematic and artistic vibe that is bound to show Changmin's growth and development as an artist.

Stay tuned for more releases and content as Changmin continues to drop teasers for his debut album on April 6th.