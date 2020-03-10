Nara gaining attention for her thighs during her Hello Venus days as 'Itaewon Class' popularity rises

Netizens are obsessing with Nara's thighs as her drama 'Itaewon Class' continues to rise in popularity.

The rising actress used to be a former member of group Hello Venus, and photos/footage from her idol days have become increasingly popular as netizens dub the entertainer the new "thigh queen".

Comments include:

"She's got great proportions."

"Her proportions are otherworldly. Humans don't look like that, only goddesses do."

"Oh my..."

What do you think? Nara is currently starring in the popular drama 'Itaewon Class' alongside Park Seo Joon.