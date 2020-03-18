3

Lee Han Gyul & Nam Do Hyun get ready to debut as H&D

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are getting ready to debut as H&D.

On March 18, H&D revealed their official logo and a teaser image for their upcoming debut album. The duo are expected to release their first mini album on March 26 after promoting their track "Toward Tomorrow" on music shows.

Stay tuned for updates on Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun's debut as H&D!

crystalwildfire2,455 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

The logo is kind of cool (although a little hard to read) .. looking forward to their album they sing so well!

