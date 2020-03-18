VICTON's Byungchan to sit out of 'Continuous' promotions due to worsening health

VICTON's Byungchan is sitting out of 'Continuous' promotions due to his worsening health.



Byungchan's participation in VICTON's promotions has been up in the air due to a neck injury and nerve pain, but the group's agency has confirmed he'll no longer be promoting as he's experiencing worsening symptoms due to the herniated disc in his neck.



The label stated, "As he strongly desired to take part in promotions, he's been participating in VICTON's comeback schedule. However, he was told by the specialist during his trip to the hospital today that he requires sufficient rest. Byungchan will no longer be participating in any of VICTON's sixth mini album promotions in the future, and he'll be taking time to focus on his recovery."



Stay tuned for updates on Byungchan's condition.