Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In says she's a victim of Instagram hacking and stalking

Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In says she's the victim of Instagram hacking and stalking.

On March 18, Ga In revealed what's been going on to her fans, writing on Instagram, "The hacking has gone on since January. I was the victim of stalking since then. #goosebumps #If they hack again, I'll change the password #Is this our lovestagram? Hehehe." 

Two days ago, the Brown Eyed Girls' member wrote, "Oh my gosh. I think someone hacked my Instagram. What do I do when this happens?"

In other news, Brown Eyed Girls recently celebrated their 14th anniversary since debut.


  1. Brown Eyed Girls
  2. Ga In
Seriously these agencies need to give them a class on how to securely manage their internet account. Including two-factor authentication, how to turn it on, etc.

And this boggles my mind: If they hack again, I'll change the password
WTH - you should change your password right away when they hack (heck change it twice),
*including* changing the security questions/answers, even email if possible. And you should change your pwd every so often anyway. and move to two factor!!! It doesn't always stop everything but heck make them work for it at least. sigh.

