Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In says she's a victim of Instagram hacking and stalking

Brown Eyed Girls' Ga In says she's the victim of Instagram hacking and stalking.



On March 18, Ga In revealed what's been going on to her fans, writing on Instagram, "The hacking has gone on since January. I was the victim of stalking since then. #goosebumps #If they hack again, I'll change the password #Is this our lovestagram? Hehehe."



Two days ago, the Brown Eyed Girls' member wrote, "Oh my gosh. I think someone hacked my Instagram. What do I do when this happens?"



In other news, Brown Eyed Girls recently celebrated their 14th anniversary since debut.





