Korean netizens react to reports of Americans emptying out stores in light of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak scare

Koreans have been reacting to news of Americans clearing out stores and hoarding essential items during the worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Actress Lee Ah Hyun shared pictures on Instagram from her local Target, showing shelves completely cleared of merchandise and daily living goods such as toilet paper and wipes.

The caption reads: "This is the situation in Fullerton, California. Our family went to Target and I am uploading these photos to show how much Americans are buying. Water, tissues, even bread are all sold out and gone. Even the toilet paper inside the bathroom is gone. It seems like Los Angeles is also scared of the virus."













Netizens have been reacting to the situation after the post made headlines, saying:

"I don't understand why toilet paper is more important than masks?"

"Our country is a good country..."

"Wow our country is rich."

"It makes me realize how good we have it."



"Someone said it's because their marts are far away and their internet is slow."

"Unlike Korea where you have marts right outside your door, America has a lot of land and the marts are spread apart. There also isn't instant delivery there."



South Korea has been called the model country in terms of testing for coronavirus. There are drive-thru test facilities and more than 200,000 people have been tested. Although the outbreak has been high in South Korea, there have been few deaths (66 or 0.6% of those infected). By a big contrast, Italy is also suffering from a large outbreak but the death toll has reached over 2,000 (death rate around 6% of those infected).

What do you think?