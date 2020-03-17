Kang Daniel reveals tracklist for 'CYAN'

Kang Daniel is gearing up to release his first mini-album 'CYAN' and has revealed his tracklist to his fans.

It seems like his newest title track will be called "2U" and will be one of five songs on his new release. The title track will be composed and arranged by the uber-talented Chancellor. It seems like Daniel is ready to get back to work after taking a hiatus to take care of his mental health.

Daniel has been continually releasing new content to raise anticipations for his release. Stay tuned for more updates as the album drops on March 24th!