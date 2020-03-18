6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Korean artist Hwang Bo buried with negative comments for posting vacation photos in Paris during coronavirus outbreak

Singer Hwang Bo's vacation photos in Paris in the midst of the Coronavirus got her buried in negative comments.

🇫🇷 #parisienne #hwangboinpAris #latepost

She posted photos of herself in Paris on the 17th, in which fans began to comment: 


"Wear a mask."

"How can you go on vacation now?"

"Worry about the Coronavirus."

"Why would you even upload something like this during this time?" 

Hwang Bo's representatives then had to explain to news outlets that the contents from the post were taken from Hwan Bo's Paris vacation in February and that she belatedly uploaded the pictures, and that she was currently in Korea. 

Tensions are rising as the Coronavirus outbreak grows globally, leading to massive tensions around the globe as citizens prepare for a pandemic. 

hani3148 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Paris is not even doing that great, it's on lockdown completely...

coco_puffs-1,263 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
