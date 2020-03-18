Korean artist Hwang Bo buried with negative comments for posting vacation photos in Paris during coronavirus outbreak

Singer Hwang Bo's vacation photos in Paris in the midst of the Coronavirus got her buried in negative comments.

She posted photos of herself in Paris on the 17th, in which fans began to comment:





"Wear a mask."

"How can you go on vacation now?"



"Worry about the Coronavirus."

"Why would you even upload something like this during this time?"

Hwang Bo's representatives then had to explain to news outlets that the contents from the post were taken from Hwan Bo's Paris vacation in February and that she belatedly uploaded the pictures, and that she was currently in Korea.

Tensions are rising as the Coronavirus outbreak grows globally, leading to massive tensions around the globe as citizens prepare for a pandemic.