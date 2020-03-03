Kim Woo Seok reportedly cast as male lead of new 'Playlist' web drama 'Twenty Twenty'

On March 4, various industry insiders told media outlets, "Kim Woo Seok will be appearing as the male lead of web drama 'Twenty Twenty'."

The upcoming web drama series is said to be the latest project from web contents platform 'Playlist' - well-known for hit series like 'A-Teen', 'Romance Playlist', 'XX' and more. 'Twenty Twenty' will revolve around youths in their twenties as they struggle with their dreams, futures, and love.

If Kim Woo Seok takes on the male lead role of 'Twenty Twenty', it will mark the idol's first acting role since his debut in 2015. Meanwhile, Kim Woo Seok has promoted as a member of idol group UP10TION and project group X1.



[UPDATE] 'Playlist' has now officially confirmed that Kim Woo Seok will be playing 'Twenty Twenty's male lead Hyun Jin, a young man just turning 20-years old. Filming for the new web drama is set to kick off in April.