BLACKPINK's Jennie shows off her gorgeous figure as a 'Calvin Klein' muse for 'High Cut'

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently partnered up with 'Calvin Klein' for the cover of 'High Cut' magazine!

In her stylish cover pictorial, Jennie rocked all kinds of denim styles ranging from comfortable and casual to more dressy, showing off her gorgeous figure. During her interview, Jennie demonstrated both her passion and enthusiastic attitude toward her work, as she shared, "There's still so much I want to do and so much I want to show the world. I want to always show something new. I think I get through the busy days with those thoughts in mind. Even when I'm not working, I think hard about how to spend my time wisely so that I won't regret the days spent. Either by working out and maintaining myself physically, or by learning new hobbies."



The idol also dished on her childhood dreams! "Ever since I was young, I liked having my own fashion style, like reforming my clothes or matching different pieces. As for singing and dancing, it was my life. I had no idea back then that I would be doing those things as a career, but I think that those mornings where I said to myself, 'What should I wear' and those days when I listened to music and danced to videos online with my friends, those things are what made me who I am today," Jennie revealed heartwarmingly.

