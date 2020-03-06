11

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Favorite group up in red for 'Again LIE' teaser image

Favorite have revealed their group teaser image for 'Again LIE'.

The girl group members are taking on a bold red theme in suits against a cathedral background. 'Again LIE' marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year, and it's set to drop this month. 

Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback.

Fritzb754 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Loved 'Loca' Hope this one's as good.

Eunbean1,632 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

photo: left to right


Ahra - Center, Main Vocal, Maknae, '01

Gaeul - Leader, Main Rapper, Vocal, Lead Dancer, '99

Seoyeon - Visual, Lead Dancer/Vocal, '95

Saebom - Main Vocal, '95

Jeonghee - Vocals, Face of the group, '00

Sugyeong - Lead Rapper, Main Dancer, Vocals, '00

