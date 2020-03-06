Favorite group up in red for 'Again LIE' teaser image

Favorite have revealed their group teaser image for 'Again LIE'.
The girl group members are taking on a bold red theme in suits against a cathedral background. 'Again LIE' marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year, and it's set to drop this month.
Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'Again LIE' comeback.
