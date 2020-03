Kang Daniel has unveiled a new set of evening version teaser images for his upcoming 1st mini album, 'Cyan'.

In his evening version images, Kang Daniel easily pulls off rebellious street styles with a carefree, confident attitude, while switching his hair color from deep blue to purple and even accenting his clothes with 'Cyan' shades.

Kang Daniel's long-awaited comeback mini album is set for release on March 24 at 6 PM KST.