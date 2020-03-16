TREASURE's Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, & Junghwan get in the mood for spring in 'Editorial Vol.6' photos

This week's 'TREASURE Editorial Vol.6' will have fans falling into the sentimental mood of spring!

The second half of TREASURE including Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, and Junghwan are today's members up for their individual 'Editorial Vol.6' profile cuts, each member drinking in peaceful sunlight outdoors.

Check out each TREASURE member's soft, subdued 'Editorial Vol.6' images below while you wait for more contents this week, ahead of TREASURE's official debut later this year.



