7

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

TREASURE's Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, & Junghwan get in the mood for spring in 'Editorial Vol.6' photos

AKP STAFF

This week's 'TREASURE Editorial Vol.6' will have fans falling into the sentimental mood of spring!

The second half of TREASURE including Asahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Jungwoo, Haruto, and Junghwan are today's members up for their individual 'Editorial Vol.6' profile cuts, each member drinking in peaceful sunlight outdoors.

Check out each TREASURE member's soft, subdued 'Editorial Vol.6' images below while you wait for more contents this week, ahead of TREASURE's official debut later this year. 

  1. TREASURE
1 255 Share 54% Upvoted

0

bts-is-better-96 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Niceu

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND