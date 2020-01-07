LOOΠΔ's HaSeul unable to participate in '#' comeback promotions due to anxiety disorder

On January 8, LOOΠΔ's management label Block Berry Creative issued an official statement, notifying fans regarding member HaSeul's health conditions.

Block Berry Creative revealed, "According to the doctor's diagnosis, HaSeul is currently suffering from repetitive anxiety disorder and must receive rest as well as focussed treatment in order to recover fully. Back on December 14, HaSeul chose to stand on stage during 'Premier Greeting - Meet & Up' due to her strong will to meet with the fans, but as her anxiety disorder conditions continue to persist, we have come to the decision that it would be best for her to focus on treatments instead of taking part in her schedules."





The label continued, "It will take some time for HaSeul to fully recover, and so we have decided that she will not participate in the group's '#' comeback promotions. We ensure that this decision was reached after a lengthy discussion with HaSeul as well as her parents."





Finally, Block Berry Creative stated that LOOΠΔ will be promoting as 11-members for the time being, and that HaSeul will return to promotions once she has fully recovered from her illness, and once she feels ready to stand on stage again.

Get well soon, HaSeul!

