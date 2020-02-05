LOONA rebel in intense 'So What' MV

LOONA have dropped their music video for "So What".



"So What" is the title song of LOONA's long-awaited second mini album '#', and it's about doing things your way despite outside influence. The MV starts with a lone figure with a torch and reveals the LOONA members grouping up and taking the city.



Watch LOONA's "So What" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



