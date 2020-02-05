10

Music Video
Posted by germainej

LOONA rebel in intense 'So What' MV

LOONA have dropped their music video for "So What".

"So What" is the title song of LOONA's long-awaited second mini album '#', and it's about doing things your way despite outside influence. The MV starts with a lone figure with a torch and reveals the LOONA members grouping up and taking the city.

Watch LOONA's "So What" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. LOONA
  2. SO WHAT?
bartkun2,449 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Not the song that I was expecting, a bit disappointed.

ruben594 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

QUEENS <3

