Gong Myung confirmed to join new label Saram Entertainment

Actor Gong Myung has official signed on with Saram Entertainment, after his exclusive contract under Fantagio came to an end back on March 31.

Saram Entertainment stated on April 1, "Gong Myung is an actor with both talent and star quality, having proven his charms in various areas as well as his wide spectrum. We will support him to the fullest so that he may demonstrate his potential as an actor freely."

Actor Gong Myung debuted as a member of acting group 5urprise in 2013, appearing in web drama 'After School: Lucky or Not'. Meanwhile, Saram Entertainment is also home to Gong Myung's 'Extreme Jobs' co-star Honey Lee, as well as Yoon Kye Sang, Byun Yo Han, Kwon Yool, Uhm Jung Hwa, etc.

