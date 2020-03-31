35

14

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 hours ago

Kang Daniel claims his first #1 trophy on 'The Show' with comeback track '2U'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has claimed his first #1 trophy after making a comeback with his 1st mini album, 'Cyan'!

On the March 31 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show', the 1st place nominees were Kang Daniel with his title track "2U", Kim Se Jung with "Plant", and ONEUS with "A Song Written Easily". Ultimately, Kang Daniel was announced the winner, being handed his 1st place trophy just a week after his comeback!

Check out Kang Daniel's thank you speech and encore performance above, and also catch his comeback stages on this week's 'The Show' below!

  1. Kang Daniel
6 1,373 Share 71% Upvoted

7

deejea43 pts 4 hours ago 0
4 hours ago

I am happy for him. He finally seems to be happy and in a better place. Lets hope it continues!

Share

1

Carlaaida402 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND