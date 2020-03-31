20

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

Zico, Kang Seung Yoon, & Lee Seung Hoon to guest on tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista' with P.O. and Song Min Ho

According to reports on April 1, Block B's Zico and WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Lee Seung Hoon attended a recording for tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista' back on March 31, representing P.O. and Song Min Ho's best friends!

tvN's 'Mapo Fashionista' is a 5-minute mini series airing every Friday nights at 10:50 PM KST, followed by a full ~20 minute broadcast shared via YouTube. The mini series stars Block B's P.O. and WINNER's Song Min Ho as they compete against each other to become the best fashionista in Mapo-gu. 

Viewers can look forward to some great fashion advice from P.O. and Song Min Ho's best friends - Zico, Kang Seung Yoon, and Lee Seung Hoon - on the April 10 broadcast of 'Mapo Fashionista'!

thealigirl83,678 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

i watch every episode on Youtube. it's hilarious!

1234xyz2,576 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

This is gonna be so much fun!!!!!

