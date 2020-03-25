Kush to make a comeback 3 years after cocaine controversy

Kush will be making a comeback 3 years after his cocaine controversy.



The singer and producer was previously sentenced to 2 years and 6 months with a 4-year suspension for cocaine use in November of 2017, and he's since served through volunteer work and self-reflection. On March 25, reports revealed he's set to make a comeback as an artist.



Kush is returning with the track "Hurt" on the 29th, and it's described as a song about regretting a number of precious things that have been lost in the past. He wrote and composed the track himself alongside Seo Woo Jin, who worked with him when he was a producer at YG Entertainment.



Kush will be working out of his own label Heart Entertainment INC.

