Girl group Sunny Hill to return with a new single album 'Adios Amor'

Sunny Hill, newly revamped as a 4-member girl group, will be returning with a new single album titled 'Adios Amor'.

The upcoming single album is set to contain 2 track, including a title track also called "Adios Amor" as well as an emotional ballad song about farewell, "Finally, We". The group's title track "Adios Amor" is said to be a Bossanova genre, mixing together Latin rhythms with urban soul sounds.

Sunny Hill's comeback single album will be out soon, on March 12 at 6 PM KST.

