Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK, Jennie, & AKMU receive new certifications from Gaon chart

On March 12, Gaon chart revealed its updated list of certification for the month of March, including in the downloads category and the streaming category. 

In downloads, Jennie's "SOLO" and Anne-Marie's "2002" have been newly certified platinum after surpassing a total of 2.5 million downloads. In the streaming category, Shaun's "Way Back Home" has been certified double platinum for surpassing 1 billion streams. Others certified platinum for surpassing a total of 100 million streams are: BLACKPINK's "Forever Young", AKMU's "How Can I Love The Heartbreak, You're The One I Love", Hwang In Uk's "Pojangmacha", Jang Bum Joon's "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers". 

blink-forever11 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Blackpink with only 13 songs and Jennie with only 1 song are doing this. Also, they only have 1 comeback a year and are three years old. YG needs to step up their game, Blackpink deserves so much more.

