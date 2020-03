(G)I-DLE has revealed the tracklist for their third mini-album 'I TRUST'.

The album reincludes their song "Lion" which rose to popularity during their promotion after competing in 'Queendom'. It seems like their title track will be called "Oh my god" with an English version as well! Member Soyeon took part in every song and showed off her composing, lyrical, and arrangement skills.

Check out the tracklist below. Are you excited for the release of 'I TRUST'?