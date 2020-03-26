Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for March 15 to March 21

20

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from March 15 to March 21 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Gaho - "Start" - 39,119,276 Points

2. Zico - "Any Song" - 28,478,812 Points

3. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 21,555,612 Points

4. BTS - "ON" - 21,512,913 Points

5. Kim Feel - "Someday, The Boy" - 20,9292,737 Points

6. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 19,895,935 Points

7. Changmo - "METEOR" - 19,829,060 Points

8. Ha Hyun Woo - "Stone Block" - 19,750,039 Points

9. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 19,428,480 Points

10. IU - "Blueming" - 16,598,647 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT 127 - 'NCT #127 Neo Zone'

2. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'

3. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon - Sequel'

4. Kim Se Jung - 'Plant'

5. DPR Live - 'IS ANYBODY OUT THERE?'

6. VICTON - 'Continuous'

7. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

8. MCND - 'into the ICE AGE'

9. MAMAMOO - 'Hello'

10. Jennie - 'SOLO'



< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jin Minho - "Half"

2. Noel - "Late Night"

3. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"


4. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"


7. Gaho - "Start"

8. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

9. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

10. V.O.S - "Again"

Source: Gaon

ProducerMinSuga842 pts 15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Gaho really blew up! Let’s go PLT!

thealigirl83,645 pts 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

it's good to see Sejeong on the charts

