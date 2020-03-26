Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals

BTS's V has sparked discussion about his visuals yet again after appearing on the set of the final filming for drama 'Itaewon Class'.

V was there to support his good friend Park Seo Joon but it turns out that his appearance has begun another discussion on his handsome visuals yet again. A popular community forum post shared a picture V took with one of the staff members and it has received a lot of attention.

Netizens have been commenting furiously, stating:

"That's his bare face? He looks so sweet that he's even more handsome."

"My heart is fluttering so much."

"He looks so good."



"Wow, that size difference is so nice."

What do you think?