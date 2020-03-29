Former KARA member Gyuri expresses her undying affection for her boyfriend in exclusive interview

Gyuri has expressed her undying love for her boyfriend.

On March 29 KST, 'Money Today' released an exclusive interview featuring the former KARA member with her boyfriend Song Ja Ho, the eldest son of the founder of 'Dongwon Construction'. With Gyuri being seven years his senior, she expressed that their "age difference is only a matter of numbers".

The interview took place at Pica Gallery in Seoul where the boyfriend works as the curator. Prior to the interview, Gyuri gave a tour of the gallery as a docent with her extensive knowledge in the arts.

When asked what she liked about Song Ja Ho, Gyuri could not answer right away, which made her partner intervene with a joke, "Because I am too handsome?" In the end, the former idol said, "There is one thing that is in my heart, but that's a secret of mine."

It has been reported that the two first met last June at a Jon Burgerman exhibition and grew closer through their shared interests in the arts.

"Gyuri loves looking at artworks and her hobby is sketching, so there's a lot to talk about," shared the boyfriend. "We both loved David Hockney's works, for example."



In addition to the arts, they said that they both loved old pop from the 70s and 80s.



Recently, the couple donated 10,000 masks to aid Coronavirus prevention efforts to Keimyung University. May they continue their healthy relationship!

