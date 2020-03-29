Netizens discuss which idol rappers have skills that match with hip hop artists

On a community forum, netizens talked about idol rappers whose skills are on a par with professional hip hop artists.

In spite of the age-old rivalry between idol rappers and hip hop artists, netizens discussed which idol rappers could technically count as hip hop rappers, "surpassing the level of the majority of the other idols".

Some of the most frequently mentioned names (and the most up-voted) are:

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon





NCT's Mark

WINNER's Song Min Ho

ZICO





iKON's Bobby

and BTS's RM.

Other rappers mentioned were Yezi:









BTOB's Ilhoon





VICTON's Hanse

CL



MONSTA X's Jooheon

Park Kyung

Bang Yong Guk





LE

G-Dragon

Exy

and Stray Kids' Changbin.

Some comments include:

"I personally think Soyeon is a better rapper than RM"

"You all should watch this clip ("Mad City" radio live) by Mark, this is real"

"Song Min Ho, ZICO, Bobby, got it?"

"RM~"

"I thought Mark was good after watching 'High School Rapper' and I didn't listen to a lot of RM but I think he is good at writing the lyrics and I heard he was part of a pretty well-known crew. I thought Ilhoon's cover of Beenzino's song was good with nice lyrics and diction"

"RM, J-hope, Suga's Cypher 3, especially Suga's part is crazy"

"Hanse's diction is really good and it hits you in the ear. At 'Idol Radio' he did a freestyle rap and at his solo concert stage 'Black Dog' please listen to it, your ears will open up"

"Jooheon's SoundCloud is soooo good"

"Bobby and Song Min Ho, after your contracts let's please sign with a hip hop label"

"ZICO is unbeatable. He did underground work and usually hip hop rappers won't release singles with idols but with ZICO they want his features...there's a reason for that"

"Stray Kids' Changbin seems good"

"LOL, but isn't all this purely based on personal opinion though?"

Who are your favorite idol rapper picks lately?