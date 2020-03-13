7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Kim Se Jung denies fighting with Gugudan members

AKP STAFF

Kim Se Jung denied she left the Gugudan dorm 3 months ago because she fought with her fellow members.

The March 13th episode of 'I Live Alone' featured a day with Kim Se Jung at her own place, and she revealed, "It's been about 3 months since I left the dorm and started living on my own." Webtoon artist Kian84 then asked if she fought with her members, and she said firmly, "We didn't fight. Definitely not."

Kim Se Jung also revealed which cast member she wanted to see most, saying, "The member of 'I Live Alone' I wanted to see the most was Park Na Rae unni." 

In other news, Kim Se Jung is releasing her debut solo mini album 'Plant' on March 17 KST. 


  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
1 4,655 Share 88% Upvoted

0

Siri1234,954 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

What kind of a fucking clickbait title is this? Change it

Share
Gugudan, Kim Se Jung
Kim Se Jung denies fighting with Gugudan members
20 minutes ago   1   4,453
A Pink
A Pink to make a comeback next month
9 hours ago   7   4,431
Suzy
Suzy is a chic summer queen for Grazia
19 hours ago   0   2,904

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND