Kim Se Jung denies fighting with Gugudan members

Kim Se Jung denied she left the Gugudan dorm 3 months ago because she fought with her fellow members.



The March 13th episode of 'I Live Alone' featured a day with Kim Se Jung at her own place, and she revealed, "It's been about 3 months since I left the dorm and started living on my own." Webtoon artist Kian84 then asked if she fought with her members, and she said firmly, "We didn't fight. Definitely not."



Kim Se Jung also revealed which cast member she wanted to see most, saying, "The member of 'I Live Alone' I wanted to see the most was Park Na Rae unni."



In other news, Kim Se Jung is releasing her debut solo mini album 'Plant' on March 17 KST.





