Former IN2IT member Kim Sung Hyun comes to an agreement with CJ ENM

Former IN2IT member Kim Sung Hyun has come to an agreement with CJ ENM.

On March 13, Kim Sung Hyun shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "An agreement has been reached over my contract with CJ ENM. Thank you to lawyer Kim Jong Hwi for helping me. Thank you to everyone who worried about me and helped me."

As previously reported, the former IN2IT member revealed CJ ENM was demanding $100,000 USD in exchange for ending his contract.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Sung Hyun. 

