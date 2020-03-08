9

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former 4minute member Jihyun signs with Wells Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Former 4minute member Jihyun signed with Wells Entertainment.

Jihyun made her acting debut through SBS' 'It's Okay, Daddy's Girl', and had various roles both on the small and large screens. Wells Entertainment said, "Jihyun has grown as an actress and has shown her solid acting ability by melting into all the characters that she's acted for. We also considered her potential of being able to be on variety shows, and we will be doing our best to support her activities."

Hopefully we can see her acting again soon!

  1. 4minute
  2. Jihyun
0 1,525 Share 75% Upvoted
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
47 minutes ago   6   12,352
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
47 minutes ago   6   12,352
NCT, NCT 127
NCT 127's 'Neo Zone' tops album sales charts
2 hours ago   0   1,931
J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family
47 minutes ago   6   12,352

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND