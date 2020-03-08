Former 4minute member Jihyun signs with Wells Entertainment

Former 4minute member Jihyun signed with Wells Entertainment.

Jihyun made her acting debut through SBS' 'It's Okay, Daddy's Girl', and had various roles both on the small and large screens. Wells Entertainment said, "Jihyun has grown as an actress and has shown her solid acting ability by melting into all the characters that she's acted for. We also considered her potential of being able to be on variety shows, and we will be doing our best to support her activities."

Hopefully we can see her acting again soon!