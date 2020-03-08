Jeon So Mi enjoys her scrumptious early birthday cake on Instagram

Jeon So Mi enjoyed an early birthday cake!

On March 9 KST, the solo female singer took to Instagram and posted several footage of herself ravenously eating a chocolate cake with her bare hands. Jeon So Mi turns 21 (in Korea) on this day, which also reminds fans of her first solo song released last year in June, titled "Birthday".

The caption reads: "An Early Birthday. The cake tastes pretty good... I'll have some for myself first."

Check out the video below as well! Happy birthday to Jeon So Mi.