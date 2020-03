On March 24, CL wished her fellow 2NE1 member Park Bom a happy birthday via her Instagram story!

Simply writing, "Happy bom day", CL shared a slew of throwback photos of her and Park Bom together from their days promoting in 2NE1, giving fans a fit of nostalgia. In many of the old photos, you can see CL and Park Bom twinning with similar hair styles, makeup styles, fashion, etc, representing two solid pillars of 2NE1.



Happy birthday, Park Bom!