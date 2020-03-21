14

BTS win #1 + Performances on March 21st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Plant", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Breath", Favorite came back with "LIE", and BLACK6IX came back with "Call My Name".

As for the nominees, BTS, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!

Other performers included ITZYNCT 127VICTONDream CatcherDongkizAleXaELRISYezi3YELee Ye JoonLee Woo, and About U.


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Kim Se Jung


==

COMEBACK: Hong Eun Ki


==

COMEBACK: Favorite


==

COMEBACK: BLACK6IX


===

ITZY


==

NCT 127


==

VICTON


==

Dream Catcher


==

Dongkiz


==

AleXa


==

ELRIS


==

Yezi


==

3YE


==

Lee Ye Joon


==

Lee Woo


==

About U


===

  1. BTS
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
coco_puffs-1,298 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago
Dumbuya_Isatou1,933 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

They deserve much more continue winning

