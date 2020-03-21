BTS win #1 + Performances on March 21st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Gugudan's Kim Se Jung made a comeback with "Plant", Hong Eun Ki returned with "Breath", Favorite came back with "LIE", and BLACK6IX came back with "Call My Name".



As for the nominees, BTS, ITZY, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BTS's "ON" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BTS!



Other performers included ITZY, NCT 127, VICTON, Dream Catcher, Dongkiz, AleXa, ELRIS, Yezi, 3YE, Lee Ye Joon, Lee Woo, and About U.



Check out the performances below!



