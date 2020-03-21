Fly to the Sky Hwanhee's label releases official apology for DUI

Hwanhee's label has released an official apology for his DUI incident.



As previously reported, the Fly to the Sky member was found to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.06% in the Bojeong neighborhood of Giheung, Yongin. He caused a minor accident while driving around 6AM on March 21 KST, but but no injuries were reported. Police booked Hwanhee without detention, and it's likely his driver's license will be suspended.



Hwanhee's label H2media released the following statement:





"Firstly, we apologize for bringing such unfortunate news about our company artist.



It's true that in the early hours of March 21, Hwanhee caused a minor accident while driving under the influence, and this is a definitely inexcusable wrongdoing.



Hwanghee will fully cooperate with the investigation, and he will receive the appropriate punishment.



We express how sorry we are for causing concern with a wrongdoing that should not have happened.



We once again bow our heads and apologize."