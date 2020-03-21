Actress Song Ji Hyo reveals unexpected charm in behind-the-scenes cuts for 'Creative Group ing' shoot

Actress Song Ji Hyo surprised fans with her unexpected charm in behind-the-scenes cuts for a Creative Group ing shoot.



On March 21, Song Ji Hyo's agency Creative Group ing revealed behind cuts of the actress's profile shoot. Though fans and viewers are used to seeing her more carefree on 'Running Man', Song Ji Hyo took on a feminine, princess-inspired concept for the profile photos.

In other news, Song Ji Hyo is starring in the role of Yoojin in the mystery thriller 'Intruder', which hit theaters on March 12 KST.



Take a look at Song Ji Hyo's profile photos above and below as well as the trailer for 'Intruder' below!